OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – We’ve come to expect the weirdest things to happen when Arkansas plays Ole Miss.

And as Saturday’s 38-37 win for the Razorbacks showed, it’s usually the Rebels on the wrong end of some heartbreaking games.

Click the video above for WJTV 12’s Tyler Greever’s story from The Sports Zone on the Rebels’ continued mistakes against the Hogs.