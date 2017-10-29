Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for parts of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City of Jackson officials are calling for a precautionary boil water notice for parts of Jackson.

We’re told this is because of the recent loss of water pressure and it will affect about 100 connections to the Jackson drinking water system.

The areas affected are 1000-1199 E County Line Road, 5900-6399 Ridgewood Road, Ridgewood Court Drive, Jamestown Way, Ridgewood Place and Ridgewood Blvd.

A precautionary advisory does not mean that the water is unsafe but it does mean that you should take precaution and boil your water before using it.