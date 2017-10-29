Suspect dead, officer injured in Tate County Standoff

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a deadly standoff in Tate County.

Warren Strain with MBI confirms a pursuit began around 2:45 PM Sunday. The person fleeing crashed the car and gunfire was exchanged.

Strain says the suspect was shot and killed. An officer on scene was injured.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department, The Hernando Police Department, the Senatobia Police Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol are working the scene. MBI and crime scene units are investigating.

MDOT tweeted about police activity on I-55 past MS 740 exit 263 in Tate County having all lanes in both directions blocked.

They are detouring drivers onto Highway 51.

The identity of the deceased is not being released until family is notified.

There’s no word on what started the pursuit.

WJTV is following this story and will continue to keep you updated with the latest information.