JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two high school football games for this week have been relocated and rescheduled.

Below are the new dates and the new locations:

Northwest Rankin @ Murrah will be played on Thursday, Nov 2, at Hughes Field (originally scheduled for Friday, Nov 3 at Newell)

Warren Central @ Provine will be played on Friday, Nov 3, at Hughes Field (originally scheduled for Thursday, Nov 2 at Hughes)