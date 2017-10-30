Altercation leads to shooting, man injured

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured Sunday afternoon.

Officials say at approximately 2:15 p.m. police responded to 1500 Old Country Club Road in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived they learned a physical altercation had taken place and one black male was shot in the hip. His injures are non-life threatening.

At this time there is no one in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro CrimeStoppers.