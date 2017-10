JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are searching for the person who shot at a woman on Deer Park Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Police say the 20-year-old woman had gone with a friend to meet someone.

The friend drove off… and that’s when someone fired multiple shots.

The victim was grazed in the back.

She was driven to Lucedale Street and someone called police.

She is now in the hospital and police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.