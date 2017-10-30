Hattiesburg Police collect nearly 115 pounds of drugs during weekend event

By Published: Updated:
A picture of some of the boxes used to collect pharmaceutical drugs by Hattiesburg Police Department on Saturday, October 28th, 2017. (Photo Credit: Hattiesburg Police Department)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — This past Saturday, in partnership with the National Drug Take Back Initiative, the Hattiesburg Police Department collected approximately 115 pounds of unwanted, expired, and unused pharmaceutical drugs.

After President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a “public health emergency” last week, police departments around the country are partnering up with the federal government to remove excess pharmaceutical drugs from the streets.

The Hattiesburg Police Department, in a statement released today, thanks all the citizens that participated in the drive.

“We extend great gratitude for those that made a difference in their community by keeping drugs out of the hands of the youth and out our environment.”

A Hattiesburg police officer lifts a box containing pharmaceutical drugs on Saturday, October 28th, 2017. (Photo Credit: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s