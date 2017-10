Related Coverage Body found in building on Utica Street; Death investigation underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police said the Utica Street death investigation has now been ruled a homicide.

According to Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes, the man was stabbed in the head; there also appears to blunt force trauma to the head.

The body was found Friday at inside of a building on Utica Street.

This is JPD’s 50th homicide investigation for 2017.

Authorities are still investigating. Anyone with information should contact police.