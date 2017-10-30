Lumumba’s State of the City Address

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe is scheduled to give the State of the City Address Monday in Jackson.

The speech will be given at Thalia Mara Hall at 4 p.m.

Below is a list of talking points the mayor is expected to address:

Operational unity achieved with the Governor to produce a student-centered solution for Jackson Public Schools

Blight elimination program being developed by the Department of Planning and Economic Development

Leveraging 1% sales tax commission to fund public works projects

Consistent delivery of safe water and well- maintained sewer systems

Developing a federal regulations compliant water- sewer billing system

Good roads to drive on

Ending furloughs