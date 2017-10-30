Lumumba’s State of the City Address

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  Jackson Mayor Chokwe is scheduled to give the State of the City Address Monday in Jackson.

The speech will be given at Thalia Mara Hall at 4 p.m.

Below is a list of talking points the mayor is expected to address:

  • Operational unity achieved with the Governor to produce a student-centered solution for Jackson Public Schools
  • Blight elimination program being developed by the Department of Planning and Economic Development
  • Leveraging 1% sales tax commission to fund public works projects
  • Consistent delivery of safe water and well- maintained sewer systems
  • Developing a federal regulations compliant water- sewer billing system
  • Good roads to drive on
  • Ending furloughs

 

 

