Man shot & killed at Vicksburg apartment complex

Vicksburg, MISS. (WJTV) — The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a deadly shooting early Monday morning.

It happened at East View Apartments on Baldwin Ferry Road.

According to the department, officers found 36-year-old Antonio Maurice Henderson lying on the ground in front of building 14. We’re told he was shot multiple times and later died from his injuries.

Police said witnesses told them that they heard an argument before shots were fired. We’re told they saw a dark colored car leave the area.

If you know who is responsible for the deadly shooting, you are asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.