Man wanted for using counterfeit check in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — The Kosciusko Police Department needs your help identifying a man wanted for using a fake check.

According to the police department, the man in the photo came into Rickey’s Quick Stop on Highway 12 East and passed a counterfeit check on October 13, 2017 and October 28, 2017.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo, call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355- TIPS (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

Photo: Kosciusko PD