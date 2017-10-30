MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a few wanted suspects.
The suspects will be on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.
Below is a list of the people wanted and their charges:
- 22-year-old Dayquan Freddie Bush is wanted for aggravated domestic violence.
- 44-year-old Lee Armour is wanted for building burglary.
- 36-year-old Kenyatta Bell,who also goes by Kenyarder Bell, is wanted for possession of meth with the intent and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
