MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a few wanted suspects.

The suspects will be on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.

Below is a list of the people wanted and their charges:

  • 22-year-old Dayquan Freddie Bush is wanted for aggravated domestic violence.
  • 44-year-old Lee Armour is wanted for building burglary.
  • 36-year-old Kenyatta Bell,who also goes by Kenyarder Bell, is wanted for possession of meth with the intent and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

