Mullen addresses Florida speculation, says he’s “really happy” at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Dan Mullen’s name has been a popular one on the coaching carousel for years.

Now, it is popping up again after Florida parted ways with former head coach Jim McElwain.

Mullen has been mentioned partly because his former boss, Scott Stricklin, is now the athletic director for the Gators. Gainesville is also familiar to Mullen, who was Florida’s offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer from 2005 to 2008.

Click the video above to hear why Mullen said he is “really happy” in Starkville and how he hasn’t “thought much about” the Florida opening.