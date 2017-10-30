New trial date set for D.A. Smith in Rankin County case

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A new trial date has been set for District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith pertaining a case pending in Rankin County.

The trial was set to start this week. A judge granted a motion that Smith filed for a continuance.

The trial date has been pushed back to January 29, 2018. The judge is expected to listen to pretrial motions on January 22.

The continuance was granted after Smith hired new counsel for the case.

Authorities indicted Smith in May on the charges of simple domestic violence, felony aggravated stalking and felony robbery.

The allegations stemmed from an alleged incident that happened in 2015 with an ex-girlfriend.