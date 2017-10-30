Safety tips you should remember on Halloween night

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney is reminding parents to keep safety first ahead of Halloween night.

According to Chaney’s office, United States Fire Administration shows that between 2011 and 2013 there were 10,300 fires during the three-day period around Halloween that caused about 25 deaths, 125 injuries and $83 million in property loss.

“A child’s safety should always come first on Halloween. We should help our communities have a safe Halloween holiday,” Chaney said.

Below are some tips:

Choose a costume without long trailing fabric. This can cause a child to trip or may touch flames in jack-o’-lanterns or other decorations.

If you make your own costume, use materials that won’t catch on fire easily if they come in contact with heat or flame.

Give your children flashlights or glow sticks so they can see where they are walking.

Keep decorations away from candles, light bulbs or heaters.

Consider using flameless candles, led lights or glow sticks in your jack-o’-lantern.

Keep driveways and sidewalks lit and clear of decorations and debris to prevent trick-or-treaters from tripping.

Park your car in your garage and lock it, to prevent vandalism.

Place pets in a crate or room while trick-or-treaters are out so that the animal may not be provoked or tempted to bite.

For more information about Halloween fires and fire safety, check out the U.S. Fire Administration’s website.