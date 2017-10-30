“WAITR” App Adds Delivery Service to Local Restaurants in Jackson

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A new app called “WAITR” has now added delivery services to locally popular restaurants in the Fondren district of Jackson.

“WAITR” will officially begin operations in Jackson starting on Thursday.

“We charge five dollars for the food to be delivered, we don’t charge for mileage and we don’t have minimums or maximums,” said Whitney Savoie, director of new market growth for WAITR.

Local restaurant owners are excited about being able to expand their business reach.

“The number one thing that people want from pizza is what?…Well, deliciousness for one, number two is delivery.” explained Jeff Good, owner of Sal & Mookies, a popular pizza restaurant in Fondren.

WAITR has already worked with 39 other locally owned restaurants.

