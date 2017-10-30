WellsFest raises $70K for Methodist Children’s Homes of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A music festival produced by the Wells Memorial United Methodist Church every September, raised $70,000 for this year’s beneficiary, the Methodist Children’s Homes of Mississippi.

WellsFest was held on September 30.

The $70,000, which was a record high for a donation, will be used by MCH to renovate ten apartments on their Jackson campus for youngsters that “aged out of eligibility” for foster homes.

MCH’s focus is to provide therapeutic residential services for children who have no parents or who the state has removed from parents unable to care for them. MCH also helps place clients in foster homes and adoptive homes. Licensed therapists and social workers then provide residential and off-campus clients with counseling and other support.

“Youngsters who age out of foster care often need help with basic needs, with getting into college and starting their work lives. Renovating these apartments will give them a far better chance at success in life. We are deeply grateful for the support from WellsFest,” said Devon Loggins, the president and CEO of MCH.

Known as “Jackson’s Original Music Festival,” WellsFest is held on the last Saturday of September at Jamie Fowler Boyll Park, just east of Smith-Wills Stadium. Since 1984, WellsFest has raised $1.3 million for a wide range of social service organizations. Previous recipients include The Good Samaritan Center, Mustard Seed, The Center for Violence Prevention, and Harbor House.

Brenda Ferguson, the overall chairwoman for this year’s WellsFest said, “Many thanks to the thousands of folks who came to the festival and other WellsFest events. We had the largest turnout ever and that made possible raising a record donation for this year’s beneficiary.”

This year’s WellsFest was dedicated to Keith Tonkel, pastor at the church from 1969 up to his passing in March. Current Wells Church senior pastor Heather Hensarling said: “Every WellsFest to come, we’ll have Keith in our hearts,” she said, adding that work is underway for next year’s WellsFest.