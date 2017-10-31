Citizens, businesses oppose site of new jail in Warren County

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – The proposed site of a new jail is facing opposition from a group of citizens, business owners and organizations in Mississippi.

The Vicksburg Post reports the group expressed concerns to the Warren County Board of Supervisors about the 50-acre (20-hectare) tract Monday morning. Board president Richard George says laws restrict jail locations and state officials may have to approve the site.

The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau says at least 15 percent of the city’s hospitality revenue comes from around the site, and 25 percent of the city’s hotels are nearby. Convention and Visitors Bureau chairman Bess Averett says the organization supports a new jail but prioritizes protecting tourism tax revenue.

Merit Health River Region CEO Benjamin Richaud says the jail would make recruiting physicians difficult.