Former Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber holds down auto burglar until police arrive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber caught a man trying to break into a car at his home.

Jackson Police said 22-year-old Juwuan Bibbs is charged with auto burglary and possession of marijuana.

Officers said the ex-mayor, Tony Yarber, held the suspect down until police arrived. Part of the encounter was captured on camera.

The crime happened Sunday evening on Dorgan Street.

Officers said they were told there was a suspicious car parked outside near the home. When Yarber went outside to investigate, he saw someone inside of his vehicle; There was then an altercation, according to police.

He confronted the man. He was able to hold him down until police arrived.

Police also recovered a handgun at the scene. They believe it was on the suspect before the altercation.