Former Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber holds down auto burglar until police arrive

By Published:
Juwuan Bibbs (Photo: Hinds County Inmate Roster)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber caught a man trying to break into a car at his home.

Jackson Police said 22-year-old Juwuan Bibbs is charged with auto burglary and possession of marijuana.

Officers said the ex-mayor, Tony Yarber, held the suspect down until police arrived. Part of the encounter was captured on camera.

The crime happened Sunday evening on Dorgan Street.

Officers said they were told there was a suspicious car parked outside near the home. When Yarber went outside to investigate, he saw someone inside of his vehicle; There was then an altercation, according to police.

He confronted the man. He was able to hold him down until police arrived.

Police also recovered a handgun at the scene. They believe it was on the suspect before the altercation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s