Hinds County upgrades outdoor warning sirens

Published:
Photo: WJTV

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County is upgrading its outdoor warning sirens.

The Board of Supervisors approved the installation of a communications upgrade.

The updates will start Tuesday and will last until November 30.

County leaders said all sirens would be tested as needed during this period. They want to let residents know that they should not be concerned or alarmed if they hear a siren noise and there is no severe weather occurring.

They also said if inclement weather does occur, testing will stop until the weather clears.

