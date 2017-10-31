Man injured in Vicksburg shooting; Suspect wanted for robbery, assault

Jalin Hargrove (Photo: Vicksburg Police

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police need your help looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting and armed robbery.

Officers said they are searching for 21-year-old Jalin Hargrove. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Vicksburg Police went to Washington Street around 12:16 a.m. Monday to respond to the scene.

A man was shot while sitting in a car. He was taken to the hospital.

Officers named Hargrove as a suspect. They are asking the public to help them locate him.

He is wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or 601-801-5320.

 

