Man wanted for statutory rape in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police are searching for a man accused of statutory rape.

Officers said they are searching for 22-year-old Khalil Markell Brown.

On Sunday a mom said she came home and saw her 14-year-old daughter having sexual intercourse with a man inside of her house.

Brown ran out of a window and left his pants, police said. Officers said they found his ID card in one of the pockets.

If anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Brown, call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601.636.2511 or 601.801.5320.