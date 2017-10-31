Report: Guns used in some Chicago crimes come from Mississippi

CHICAGO (WJTV) — The City of Chicago has one of the highest crime rates in the U.S.

Experts say in a Wall Street Journal article that the weapons used in some of those crimes are coming from other states, including Mississippi.

In the Magnolia state, you need to go through a background check before being able to purchase a gun. Many times it’s done right in the store.

Even though there are no gun shops in Chicago, the 2017 gun trace report from the city shows 15,000 guns were purchased by federally- licensed dealers in other states.

That means, the guns may have been purchased legally in one state but somehow made their way into the hands of criminals in Chicago.

“The bad guys are going to have them,” said Hunter Boyer, manager of Gold and Guns Pawn. “How they get them, I have no clue.”

“If a CPD officer recovers a gun during an arrest there is a 30 percent chance it came from Indiana, Mississippi or Wisconsin,” Brandon Nemec- said, the Asst. States Attorney, Chicago.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is working to find out how our guns are being used in these crimes. They encourage gun owners to keep their firearms in a secure place and not inside of unlocked cars and to call police immediately if your gun has been stolen.