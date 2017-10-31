Several cars burglarized at Sunbelt Sealing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help as they investigate some recent auto burglaries.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

On October 23, police said two men broke into the cars of several employees that were parked at Sunbelt Sealing on Farish Street. The employees were out working a night shift.

The burglars came into the parking area through a fence that had been cut.

Several windows of vehicles were busted out.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.00. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

Sunbelt Sealing vehicle burglaries View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: MS Crime Stoppers Photo: MS Crime Stoppers Photo: MS Crime Stoppers