HOLCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are searching for 65-year-old Sandra Carol Johnson of Holcomb in Copiah County.

The last time someone saw Johson in the 1000 block of Bennett Road in Crystal Springs.

She was driving a white 2014 Ford Fusion and wearing a blue jogging suit with white tennis shoes.

The license plate reads GNS 509.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.