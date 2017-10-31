Volunteers from across America help clean up Jackson

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — The dark spots around Jackson are getting a lot brighter as Americorps volunteers help to clean up blight.

Alicia Crudup, with Keep Jackson Beautiful, says volunteers will be sprucing up areas around Isabel, Barr, and Lake elementary schools.

“If you look across the street from those schools there are dilapidated properties,” said Crudup. ”

“When you see a terrible environment you think terribly about yourself, so we want them to see beauty so they know that they’re beautiful,” she added.

Volunteers come from states including Wisconsin, New York, Missouri, and Iowa. They will be here through December.