Walmart, Sam’s Club extend annual giving campaign for Batson

By Published:
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Walmart and Sam’s Club are extending the annual giving campaign for Batson Children’s Hospital at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The fundraising will continue through November 3.

“We love Walmart and Sam’s Club associates,” said John Lauck, president and CEO, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Their passion for their local CMN Hospital and asking customers and members to donate has made all the difference in our efforts to help kids live better.”

Over the last 30 years, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members have helped raise nearly $1 billion for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.

Store officials said funds are raised primarily through a register campaign. Customers can donate $1 or more when they checkout.

Associates also fundraise in other creative ways including bake sales, contests, and events.

 

