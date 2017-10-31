Workers ask Walthall to stop suing factory for unpaid rent

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (AP) – Two south Mississippi governments are suing an apparel maker for not paying rent on government-owned buildings, even though the company’s 100-plus employees say the legal action threatens their jobs.

Walthall County supervisors and the city of Tylertown say Brigade Manufacturing owes $150,000 in rent for two buildings in a Tylertown industrial park. The Enterprise-Journal reports they want the Tullahoma, Tennessee, company evicted.

Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn says the company hasn’t paid property taxes on its equipment since 2012.

Four Brigade executives and 40 employees asked the board to back down at a Walthall County supervisors’ meeting last week. Company shareholder Richard Davenport says he’s made an offer to officials, but supervisors say it’s inappropriate to negotiate in public with a lawsuit pending.

