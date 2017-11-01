JPD: Man stabbed by brother while trying to break up fight

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a stabbing on McDowell Circle.

JPD Sgt. Derrick Holmes said it happened around 12:30 p.m.

Officers went to a home and found a 26-year-old man injured. Authorities said he was allegedly stabbed in the neck by his brother.

Police said they found the victim’s 31-year-old brother walking in the area away from the scene.

They were told that there was a disturbance between another family member and the suspect. The victim tried to intervene and was injured, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital. His brother was taken into custody for questioning.

Charges are still pending for the suspect. This investigation is ongoing.

