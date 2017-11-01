Open enrollment for health insurance starts today

Mississippi (WJTV) — The open enrollment for the Federally-Facilitated Health Insurance Marketplace started on Wednesday. We’re told it will run through December 15, 2017.

Mississippi’s Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney said people will need to buy or chance their coverage for 2018. He said that coverage will start on January 1, 2018.

The Federally-Facilitated Health Insurance Marketplace is an online option to buy individual private health insurance coverage. We’re told if you don’t have health insurance through an employer, Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program or another source, the Marketplace can help.

“Some Mississippians will qualify for financial assistance toward their premium cost. Financial assistance is based on gross yearly income and household size,” Chaney said.

According to Chaney, the penalty for not having adequate health insurance coverage has increased. If you don’t qualify for an exemption, you may have to pay 2.5% of your household income or $695 per adult when doing your 2017 income taxes.

Right now, Ambetter of Magnolia, Inc., is the only company that offers policies through the Marketplace for Mississippi that covers all 82 counties.

If you plan to apply for Marketplace health insurance coverage, you’ll need to provide details about your home, income and coverage that you currently have. We’re told you can submit an application online, over the phone or by email. You can learn more about health insurance coverage at https://www.healthcare.gov/ or call 1-800-318-2596.