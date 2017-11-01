Parts of I-220 renamed to honor 2 former senators

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two parts of I-220 has been designated in honor of former state senators Henry J. Kirksey and Alice Varnado Harden.

A ceremonies were held Wednesday.

The Kirksey renaming occurred at 10 a.m. at Kirksey Middle. The stretch of I-220 at Clinton Boulevard extending north to Medgar Evers Boulevard was renamed to “Senator Henry J. Kirksey Memorial Highway.”

Kirksey was one of the first two African-American men elected to Mississippi’s Senate after Reconstruction. He died at age 90.

The second ceremony for Varnado will be held at 2 p.m. at the Capitol.

The stretch beginning at intersection of I-220 and I-20, north to Clinton Boulevard will be renamed to “Senator Alice Varnado Harden Memorial Highway.”

Harden, a former teacher and President of the Mississippi Association of Educators, championed education causes and was key in getting lawmakers to approve teacher pay raises following protests in 1985. She died at 64.

Both lawmakers were Democrats.