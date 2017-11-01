Reward offered for information to help locate 2 Pine Belt missing goats

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WJTV) — A reward is being offered for information that could help a Pine Belt family find two missing goats.

Lacey Laird says her daughter raises two registered Pygmy goats.

When they went to their farm Tuesday in Tylertown, they noticed their dog and two goats, Leia and Moonpie, were gone.

Laird said after flooding Facebook with requests from the community, someone contacted them and told her that they saw a photo of their dog on social media.

A woman from a local animal sanctuary had found the dog and the two goats. However, she secured the dog but was unable to get the goats. She said someone in a truck took the goats as she was trying to rescue them. Laird said the goats had somehow escaped their pen and the dog was trying to herd them back to the house.

According to Laird, the good Samaritan told her that before she could get the goats, a man approached them and said he had a farm. She said he was in a black truck and sped off.

The family is offering a $100 for information that can help them find Moonpie and Leia.