Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old Batesville man

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) –The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old man.

Authorities said Willie Lee Thomas of Batesville was last seen between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday walking on Lawrence Brothers Road.

His family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket trimmed in blue, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He is 5’9 and weighs about 162 pounds. He has short gray hear and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Lee Thomas, contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Department at 662-487-1733.