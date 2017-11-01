Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old Batesville man

By Published: Updated:
Willie Lee Thomas (Photo: MBI)

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) –The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a  Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old man.

Authorities said Willie Lee Thomas of Batesville was last seen between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday walking on Lawrence Brothers Road.

His family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket trimmed in blue, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He is 5’9 and weighs about 162 pounds. He has short gray hear and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Lee Thomas, contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Department at 662-487-1733.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s