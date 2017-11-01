Weatherspoon brothers together again at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Nick and Quinndary Weatherspoon are playing together for the first time since Quinn’s senior season in 2014 at Velma Jackson.

The duo won a pair of state championships together when they were at Velma Jackson High School.

Nick, the youngest and a freshman this season, was a five-star player in high school.

Quinn, on the other hand, was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team his first year.

