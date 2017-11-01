What’s Working: Arlisa Thomas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –It’s been almost eight years since Arlisa Thomas hooped it up for the Lady Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College, but the Rolling Fork native refuses to give up on her dream of playing in the WNBA.

At 5’9, 169 pounds, Arlisa Thomas can play shooting guard or small forward. She has the ball-handling skills, and the shot and the heart to take her game to the highest level.

Dribbling is second nature for Arlisa Thomas. She’s spent thousands of hours on basketball courts all over the world. Now she is a free agent in the WNBA, just one signed contract away for fulfilling a lifelong dream.

“A passion and a dream. I also feel like it’s a calling. It’s something I’ve been doing ever since I was 5 years old.”

Arlisa starred earned All-State Honors at South Delta High School before two strong seasons at MDCC. She’s spent the last few years playing wherever she can and teaching basketball skills.

“You’ll have some hard days, hard nights, but it’s the push that gets you further and further to where you want to be,” she said.

For Arlisa that’s a spot on the LA Sparks. She recently impressed scouts at an international combine, earning praise for her tenacity.

“That’s who the coaches normally look at,” she said. “They look at the one who is out to eat if you are not working hard, you are not going after the ball every time, then they’re not going to look at you. Even when I’ve had moments when I’ve wanted to give up, and put it down, there was always something in me that wanted to pick up that darn ball and shoot.”

With her goal in sight, don’t be surprised if its another swish for Arlisa Thomas.

Arlisa hopes to spend about five years in the league and then become an agent so that she can help other aspiring athletes realize their dreams.