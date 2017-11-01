WJTV’s 2017 Mistletoe Marketplace Preview

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s time for the 37th Annual Mistletoe Marketplace!

This year’s theme is “Tis the Season to Sparkle.”

WJTV 12’s Byron Brown, Brittany Noble-Jones, and Melanie Christopher are hosting the preview show on WJTV at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The event features over 155 merchants from around the country.

Proceeds from Mistletoe Marketplace support the mission of the Junior League of Jackson which included funding the organization’s more than 30 community projects.

Get hours of operation and ticket information here.

You can watch the preview show live on WJTV 12 at 6:30 p.m.

