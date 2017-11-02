69-year-old dies in crash in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person died in a Canton crash Thursday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Kervin Stewart said the crash happened on MS 16 and Green Acres Drive. It involved a dump truck and a car.

Stewart said the dump truck was head east on MS 16 and the car was headed north on Green Acres Drive.

Authorities said the car crossed into the path of the dump truck and was struck on the driver’s side.

The driver of the car, 69-year-old John Tharp, died from his injuries.

Stewart said the dump truck driver was not injured.