80-year-old Meridian woman missing; Silver Alert issued

Betty Burnside Boutwell (Photo: MBI)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old Meridian woman.

Authorities are searching for Betty Burnside Boutwell.

She was last seen at the Island View Casino in Gulfport at about 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25.

MBI said she might be driving a 2011 black Ford Taurus bearing Mississippi disabled license plate A8764.

Boutwell is about 165 pounds and is about 5’5. Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Boutwell, contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at 601-486-4952.

