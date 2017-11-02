9-year-old shot in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 9-year-old was shot earlier this week.

Sheriff Willie March said the child was shot around 1 a.m. Monday while he was asleep in bed.

He was shot in the shoulder, in the arm, and in his hand, March said.

It happened at a home of off Highway 17 outside of Lexington.

Authorities said the shooting possibly stemmed from a domestic situation.

No arrests have been made at this time. However, March said they believe the ex-boyfriend of the child’s mother might have been involved.

March said they are still investigating.