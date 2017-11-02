Car rear-ends school bus; No injuries reported, school officials say

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison County authorities responded to a school bus crash Thursday morning.

According to Madison County Schools Superintendent Ronnie McGehee, a student in a car behind the bus had a blowout causing him to rear end the school bus.

The crash happened on Highway 17 North near Loring road.

McGehee said the bus was headed to Velma Jackson High. Fifteen students were on board. He told us no students were hurt, neither were the drivers.

They were put on another bus and taken to the school.