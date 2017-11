JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Governor Phil Bryant made a food donation from Mississippi Poultry member companies to The Salvation Army.

The member companies of the Mississippi Poultry Association donated more than 20,000 pounds of poultry and eggs to Governor Phil Bryant.

Governor Phil Bryant chose to give this year’s donation to The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army said they plan on giving portions of the donation to various nonprofits and food pantries in the Jackson Area.