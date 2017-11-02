Gulfport police chief speaks about viral video

Related Coverage Gulfport Family Held at Gunpoint, Accused of Breaking in Their Home

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) –The Gulfport Police chief is speaking out about a viral video posted on social media.

The Fairley family has filed a formal citizen complaint against the police department. Kelvin Fairley said he and his family were held at gunpoint after officers thought he was breaking into his own home.

Fairley was with his wife, three children, and nephew when it happened.

A neighbor called police because they thought someone was breaking into the home. After the incident was cleared up during a traffic stop, he went to the police department to file a complaint. He is upset about the treatment he received from the police.

Chief Leonard Papania posted a video statement on Facebook about the incident. He also released some of the department’s video from the night of the incident.

He mentioned both encounters the Fairleys had with the police: the traffic stop and the separate incident where Fairley came to the police station to file a complaint.

“In regards to the contact in the police lobby, we failed to de-escalate the situation to provide for an opportunity of discussion,” Papania said. “It appears that our Sergeant became defensive and argumentative. Realizing that Fairley and his family had been through a traumatic event, we should have exercised better demeanor in the police lobby.”

“While even the best people at de-escalating situations don’t always succeed. We should always try. I am not satisfied with our performance at the station that night.

Listen to the full statement and the police video from that night above.