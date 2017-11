JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is hosting a City Hall Open House.

The event will be held Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Lumumba said this is a part of the ongoing effort to have transparency.

The public is invited to enjoy a tour and learn about the various functions of departments and divisions.

he tour will also include a walk-through of the improved Planning Department and its new Business Entrepreneur Assistance Team.