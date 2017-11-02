Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in Jones County

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Jones County Fire Council

JONES CO., Miss.(WHLT) – A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

Jones County officials say crews responded to Lower Myrick Road just after 4:00 a.m. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival they located an adult male laying unresponsive, but breathing on the side of the road. Investigation revealed he had been struck by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling towards Laurel.

Photo: Jones County Fire Council

The adult female driver of the pickup stayed on scene, and declined medical treatment after the crash.

The pedestrian was then transported to the South Central Regional Medical Center, but was later transferred to the Forrest General Hospital because of his life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

