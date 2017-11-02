Mistletoe Marketplace Opens to Shoppers

JACKSON, Miss. – It’s the first day of shopping at Mistletoe Marketplace.

It’s not quite Christmas, but it’s pretty close.

“You have to go inside to get the Christmas spirit,” shopper Becky Griffin explains.

Mistletoe Marketplace is back.

“I travel an hour and a half to get here,” shopper Phena Parker says. “The decorations, the gifts, the jewelry, the clothes…the toys for the kids.”

It’s the first day for shopping a day that can get you out of class early.

“There’s no like learning or anything. it’s more shopping, no teachers,” Morgan Chislom says.

Mistletoe is a treat for these girls and a reason to shop of course.

Hundreds of vendors will be at the Trademart until Saturday.

“It’s a lot of Christmas and I love Christmas it brings me joy,” McKinley Mohead tells WJTV.

Doors open for shopping tomorrow morning at 11, they close at 9pm. Friday from 11-8pm and Saturday from 9-5pm.

Tickets to get in are $15 at the door, seniors and kids get in for $5.