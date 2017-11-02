Plenty on the line when Pearl visits Brandon Friday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday’s regular season finale will decide the 3-6A region champion.

Also, if Pearl wins, the Pirates will secure a perfect regular season record. Dating back to last season, the Pirates have won 20 of their last 21 games. Their only loss was in the 6A State Championship game to Clinton.

Meanwhile, Brandon has won 5 of its last 6 after starting the season with a 2-2 record. Their starting quarterback, Will Rogers, is a sophomore and a first-year starter for the Bulldogs.

Click the video above to hear from both team’s ahead of Friday’s game.