Tchula death investigation ruled homicide

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Holmes County death has now been ruled as a homicide.

Sheriff Willie March said authorities found 62-year-old Paul Sharp Wednesday in side of his Tchula home on Tchula Lake Road. They suspect foul play.

The victim was found lying on the kitchen floor of his home, surrounded by a pool of blood. Investigators said he had a gash to the head.

This is the 9th homicide of the year for Holmes County.

Sheriff March said the county normally averages about three to four homicides each year.

