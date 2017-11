RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — First responders went to the scene of a crash that involved a school bus Thursday in Rankin County.

Undersheriff Raymond Duke said it happened near Henderson and Luckney Road.

A vehicle allegedly hit the bus from behind and left the scene.

Duke said they are searching for a Chevy Impala.

Six students were on the bus. They were checked out by medical personnel; no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.