Will there be a nationwide blackout Nov. 4? Officials say no

WJTV Published:

(WJTV) — There have been posts and comments all over social media addressing a nationwide blackout.

Many people say it will happen on November 4

According to the Department of Defense, these claims are false.

There is no scheduled nationwide blackout. The amateur radio community will work with military auxiliary radio systems during an annual training exercise.

The purpose is to assure communication with radio operators in every county in the United States, in the event of a national power grid catastrophe.

This is a training simulation, and no real power grids will be affected.

According to the U.S. Cyber Command, these are quarterly exercises that have been happening since 2013.

