Woman charged with burglary in Hattiesburg robbery

By Published:

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – A woman is in custody after burglarizing a business Wednesday night.

Officials say at approximately 11:00 p.m., 28-year-old Shaina Patton entered Jr Food Mart, at 5696 Hwy 49, and shattered the front door with a brick.

The reporting party said after throwing the brick, Patton stole cigarettes and alcohol.

After further investigation, Patton was arrested and charged with Commercial Burglary and Fugitive of Other Jurisdiction due to her being wanted by MDOC.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crimestoppers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s